Akin Abayomi

Three New Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Lagos

Three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Lagos State.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Sunday morning.

“On the 22nd of March 2020, three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria. Till date, twenty-five (25) cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and there has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“All three new cases are in Lagos State. They are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.”

More to come…

