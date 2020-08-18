Three Soldiers Killed in Shootout With Bandits

Three soldiers have paid the supreme price when a team of security operatives engaged armed bandits in Niger State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, confirmed this a state statement on Monday.

He explained that the incident occurred as troops of Operation Whirl Punch continued the aggressive clearance operation to rid criminal elements out of the north-central region of the country.

Enenche insisted that the soldiers have recorded tremendous success against armed bandits in the region.

He stated that following credible intelligence on the activities of bandits at Tashan Kare in Niger, troops swiftly mobilised to the scene and made contact with the criminals.

According to him, the armed bandits were engaged with superior firepower by troops, leading to the death of an unspecified number of bandits while others fled in disarray into the bushes.

Apart from the three soldiers who were killed during the gunfight, two others were wounded in action.

“Exploitation is ongoing. The Military High Command congratulates the gallant troops for their professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our country,” the statement said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.