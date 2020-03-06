Three Suspected Coronavirus Patients Undergo Tests in Lagos
Three persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been identified and are being tested in the Lagos isolation centre.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday evening.
Breaking! #COVID19Lagos
We now have 3 suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba. One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are been expected #ForAGreaterLagos @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @SegsDr pic.twitter.com/xhR8I9sjvx
— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) March 5, 2020
One of those involved is a Nigerian who returned from France three days ago, a second entered the country from the United Kingdom and a third from China.
The results are not yet out.
More to follow…
