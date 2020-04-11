Timi Frank Exposes The Level Of Rot Under Buhari’s Administration

Share Pin 0 Shares

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has made more startling revelations about the ongoing looting that is capable of sinking Nigeria.

Comrade Frank made the revelations via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday as he described the cabal running the government as a profit making bunch whose only interest is to loot the treasury dry.

According to the Bayelsa-born political activist, “no government in the World has looted their country like the Buhari’s government”.

“To them, this is a profit making period and the level of corruption is stinking all over this government,” he said.

“By the time he leaves too, we would be shocked at what @MBuhari and his looting cabal have done to Nigeria,” Frank stated.

The political activist, who has remained consistent in exposing the ills of this administration, stressed that the @MBuhari adminstration has introduced a new face to corruption and corruptive tendencies that will ruin the economy of Nigeria as no day passes without report of one humongous sleaze being exposed.

Frank, in his tweet, said God used the COVID-19 pandemic to expose the kind of Government that is running the affairs of the country.

“It shows the @MBuhari has no concern for the citizenry of Nigeria”.

“At this period that Nigerians need you more, that is when you are displaying your incompetence,” Frank stated.

“Buhari should never again mention that he is fighting corruption. He is highly corrupt”, he stressed.

“Now, when you talk about individuals who are fighting against corruption in Africa, then you will mention @PaulKigame of Rwanda and @Magufuli JP of Tanzania”.

Frank noted that “Muhammadu Buhari has only been championing a corrupt course. This is the most corrupt government in the history of Nigeria. They are just shameless”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.