Timi Frank Knocks Malami Over Comments On Atiku’s Nationality

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has lampooned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, over his comment on a former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

Malami had told a federal high court in Abuja that Atiku is not a Nigerian citizen by birth, and therefore not eligible to run for president in Nigeria.

Frank, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, urged the Attorney-General to focus on more crucial issues bedevilling the country rather than taking Atiku to court over baseless claims of not being a full-blooded Nigerian.

Frank said: “Atiku Abubakar is a true Nigerian who has sacrificed a lot to stabilise Nigeria’s democracy and economy.

“It is both disgraceful and unpatriotic for the likes of Malami to be making such unguarded and divisive comments at this time of our country’s existence.

“It is this kind of divisive comments that fuel various secessionist agitations in this country today.

“Otherwise, how can Malami say Atiku is not a true Nigerian?

“A man who contested the governorship of Adamawa State and won and later became the Vice President of Nigeria for eight years has suddenly become a foreigner in Nigeria?

“How can a man who served this country as a Customs officer and has many establishments that contribute immensely to the development of this country suddenly not become a true Nigerian?

“Is this how everything has become a joke to Malami and other comedians running the present administration?

“This politics of holding to straws in a failed attempt to dent the image of patriotic and respected Nigerian like Atiku is reprehensible.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.