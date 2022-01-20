Tinubu Apologises for Falsely Claiming That PVCs Have Expired

The National Leader of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has apologised for saying that the country’s Permanent Voters’ Cards have expired.

Speaking while addressing a delegation of women from across the country, attending the APC Women Conference last night, Tinubu said the current Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have expired.

“In case they do not announce to you on time, the PVC you have has expired,” he said.

“Take one family member, two family members, knock on all doors and make sure that the new registration… Because they may not announce to you on time. The PVCs you have has expired. Yes!

“You need to spread it to various local governments and wards at each level. No matter how difficult it is. To me, I look at it closely and you look at other elections being held, you will see that it’s diminishing because those cards (is) expired. It’s mandatory that you go and register to vote and achieve your aspirations. May God bless you and bless Nigeria.”

But a statement by Tinubu’s media adviser, Mr. Tunde Rahman, Wednesday said the former governor of Lagos State was sorry for misinforming Nigerians.

“Immediately upon being apprised of this, Asiwaju apologised for the incorrect statement and felt sorry for any confusion it may have caused,” Rahman said.

INEC had dismissed Tinubu’s claim on Wednesday, describing it as false.

“This information is not correct. The PVC issued to all previously registered voters remains valid. This kind of statement will certainly push eligible voters to register more than once thereby creating the problem of double and multiple registrations,” the Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Bolade Eyinla said.

