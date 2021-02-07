Tinubu Backs APC Ex-Chairman Akande’s Criticism Of Party Leadership

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has backed the position of the party’s former interim National Chairman, Bisi Akande on the Caretaker Committee and the ongoing national registration and revalidation exercise.

Akande had on Thursday faulted the creation of the party’s caretaker and extra-ordinary convention planning committees and also picked holes in the ongoing exercise initiated by the committee, saying the registration is wasteful.

He also berated the Caretaker Executive Committee constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari last year, saying most aberrant authorities always end up in contempt and disgrace.

The ex-APC chairman asked the party’s current leadership to resist all temptations of “sit-tight syndromes” which according to him, usually characterized “most handpicked authorities in most underdeveloped countries of the world.”

Addressing journalists on Saturday at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos, Tinubu said he would not fault Akande’s position but will endorse it.

“Since we have a foundation and that foundation is on which the structure up till the present was built at the time of the registration of this party, I will not fault Baba Akande’s position; I will not but endorse it,” he said after being registered on Saturday.

“What we are doing now is a matter of addition and subtraction, free entry and free exit. You have joined a particular party; you have decided to leave that party. You have equal opportunity for new members to join and update the existing register of the party.”

The APC national leader said he hasn’t heard a situation whereby the party’s register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the time of APC registration has been invalidated.

He described the party’s exercise as an update and revalidation of all those membership, adding that despite the APC witnessing several congresses and exits, it had complied with the nation’s Electoral Act.

The APC leader was accompanied by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu and the Osun State Governor, Isiaka Oyetola who is a member of the party’s caretaker committee, alongside several party leaders in the state.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.