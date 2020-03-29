Tinubu is Our Unifying, Rallying Point, APC Governors Declare

Serving governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have described the former Lagos state governor, Ahmed Bola Tinubu as their rallying point and the unifying factor.

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) also acknowledged Tinubu’s contributions to the forum through what is described as his “insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of

managing governance in Nigeria as well as within our great Party, the APC.”

In a statement signed by their chairman and governor of Kebbi state, Abuja Bagudu, Sunday in Abuja, to celebrate Tinubu’s 68th birthday, the APC governors commended the party’s national leader’s commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress on his 68th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency and your entire family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria as well as within our great Party, the APC.

“As our national leader, you certainly represent our unifying and rallying point for all.”

While rejoicing with Tinubu, the forum also advised Nigerians to stay at home “and stay safe until we continue to work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic.”

