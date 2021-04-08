Tinubu, Osinbajo Present As Aisha Buhari Launches Book

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu were on Thursday present at the official public presentation of a book about the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

The book, authored by Hajo Sani, is titled ‘Aisha Buhari – Being Different’.

Sani is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration.

The book’s public presentation – launch – was put together by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with Women and National development, a gender-focused nonprofit.

The launch is chaired by Tinubu, while billionaire entrepreneur Mrs. Folorunso Alakija is the Special Guest of Honour.

The book is expected to be reviewed by a Professor of Political Science, Fatai Aremu.

Other eminent Nigerians present at the launch include Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha represented by the Head of the service, Folashade Esan; Service Chiefs; Private sector leaders; Leadership of the National Assembly.

Others include the Governor of Osun State Governor, Adeboyega Oyetola, and wife; the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Governor of Yobe state, Mala Buni.

Royal fathers including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and members of the diplomatic corps are physically in attendance.

Reviewing the book presented to the public today, civil service chief Esan said that the book gives an insight into the mind workings, life, and passions of the First Lady.

As an advocate tool, the book equally provides practical suggestions to overcome institutional challenges in a difficult era, she said.

Tinubu described the First Lady as a voice of conscience, as he extolled the virtues of sincerity and courage among the invaluable contributions of Aisha Buhari.

The APC leader further chronicled the activities of the First Lady during the 2015 elections which according to him was instrumental to the President’s eventual success at the polls.

