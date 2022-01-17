Tinubu Tasks Buhari to Eliminate Terrorists

The former Governor of Lagos State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to use all means necessary to eliminate terrorists in the country.

The APC chieftain spoke in Katsina while condoling the government and people of Katsina state over the demise of the state Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovations, Dr. Rabe Nasir.

Nasir was assassinated by unknown gunmen at his residence in Fatima Shema’s Estate located within the Katsina metropolitan area in December, 2021.

Tinubu said: “I urged the federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari as the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces to use all means necessary to eliminate these people.

“We will continue to pray with you to conquer the evil of kidnapping and killing of innocent lives. It is not tolerable. Nigeria will win the war, evil will not thrive.

“What they don’t understand is that this country is larger and greater than any of them. Let us be more vigilant and pay more attention to whatever is happening within our surroundings”.

He appealed to the public to give information to the government for suspicious movements and those they felt might be planning evil in order to ward off terrorism and other criminalities in the country.

Responding, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, lamented that Kankara and Faskari local governments of the state were still under persistent attack by terrorists due to their proximity to a forest that covers Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Kebbi states.

“Today, at least, Faskari and Kankara local governments are the worst hit. Even yesterday (Saturday) there was kidnapping in Faskari Local government because of their proximity to the forest that covered Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Kebbi states,” the governor said.

