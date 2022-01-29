Tinubu (1)

Tinubu Traveled Abroad for Consultations – Spokesman

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, is hale and hearty, his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, has said.

Rahman told Punch on Friday the former governor of Lagos State traveled overseas to hold some meetings and further consultations in line with his 2023 presidential ambition.

He said the APC stalwart would return to Nigeria next week.

“Asiwaju’s trip to the UK (United Kingdom) is not to rest or because of any illness.

“While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.

“Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity. This speaks to his exceptional intellectual energy and his commitment to achievement,” Rahman said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
All Progressives Congress National LeaderBola TinubuTunde Rahman

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Police Arrest ex-Kano Commissioner for Posting ‘Defamatory Photo’ of Ganduje

Police Arrest ex-Kano Commissioner for Posting ‘Defamatory Photo’ of Ganduje

News
  • 29 Jan
  • 0
Chris Brown Accused of Raping and Drugging Woman in $20 Million Lawsuit

Chris Brown Accused of Raping and Drugging Woman in $20 Million Lawsuit

Entertainment
  • 29 Jan
  • 0
‘Horrific’ Destruction, Casualties If Russia Invades Ukraine, U.S. Warns

‘Horrific’ Destruction, Casualties If Russia Invades Ukraine, U.S. Warns

News
  • 29 Jan
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top