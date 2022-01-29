Tinubu Traveled Abroad for Consultations – Spokesman
All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, is hale and hearty, his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, has said.
Rahman told Punch on Friday the former governor of Lagos State traveled overseas to hold some meetings and further consultations in line with his 2023 presidential ambition.
He said the APC stalwart would return to Nigeria next week.
“Asiwaju’s trip to the UK (United Kingdom) is not to rest or because of any illness.
“While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.
“Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity. This speaks to his exceptional intellectual energy and his commitment to achievement,” Rahman said.
