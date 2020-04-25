Tinubu’s CSO Dies, Had History of Diabetes Complications

Share Pin 0 Shares

The National Leader of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the family of his Chief Security Officer, Lateef Raheem who died in Lagos on April 24.

In a condolence message to the family members of the deceased on Saturday, Tinubu described the late CSO as a good and decent man.

He said that Raheem, who passed away in the early hours of April 24, was buried later that day in accordance with Muslim rites.

Tinubu noted that the CSO died at the age of 51 years and that his unexpected death was due to complications from diabetes and high blood pressure. Similarly, on Tuesday, the Nigerian Presidency announced the death of one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s bodyguards, Lawal Mato. A Presidency statement said he died of diabetes complications.

Health experts say COVID-19 is deadly for many with diabetes.

“Raheem was a person of strong and resilient character, who never sought special treatment or favours notwithstanding the years of loyal and excellent service to me and a person who never took his work or valued position as my aide for granted. I felt nothing but profound shock and deep loss when I was awakened early on Friday that my most trusted security aide had died. I met Raheem in early 1999 when he was attached to me by the police during the campaign for the governorship election in Lagos and he stood faithfully beside me during the rigours of the primaries and campaign. When he joined me, Lateef was a Corporal with school certificate, but because of his thirst for knowledge and personal improvement, he subsequently acquired a university degree,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu said that Raheem had risen to the level of Assistant Superintendent of Police before he died.

“My deepest condolences are with his wives and children. With his passing, they have lost a caring husband and father.

“May Almighty Allah comfort them, indeed, comfort all of us at this moment and grant the soul of Raheem eternal rest and admit him into Aljanna Firdausi.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.