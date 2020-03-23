Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson ‘Feeling Better’ After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tom Hanks says he and his wife Rita Wilson are “feeling better” after being treated for coronavirus.

The much-loved Hollywood actor confirmed that he and Wilson, both 63, had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, several weeks ago.

Hanks wrote on Twitter: “Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better.”

Both are now in self-quarantine at their home in Australia after receiving treatment at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

As well as sharing an update on their recovery, the two-time Oscar-winner also offered some advice for those in self-isolation.

He wrote: “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone -You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx”

Hanks had been in Australia to work on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, but filming was shut down after he and his wife were diagnosed.

