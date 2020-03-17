22913364

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Discharged From Hospital Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a Queensland hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home there, a representative for Hanks told CNN on Monday.

The couple had been hospitalized in isolation after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus last week.

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia for pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
EntertainmentNewsPictures
Tagged
CoronavirusRita WilsonTom Hanks

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Discharged From Hospital Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Discharged From Hospital Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Entertainment
  • 17 Mar
  • 0
Oshiomhole Arrives APC National Secretariat

Oshiomhole Arrives APC National Secretariat

News
  • 17 Mar
  • 0
Mass Escape in at Least 4 Brazilian Prisons Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Mass Escape in at Least 4 Brazilian Prisons Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

News
  • 17 Mar
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top