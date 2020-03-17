Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Discharged From Hospital Following Coronavirus Diagnosis
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a Queensland hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home there, a representative for Hanks told CNN on Monday.
The couple had been hospitalized in isolation after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus last week.
Hanks and Wilson are in Australia for pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann.
