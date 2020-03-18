Tonye Cole COVID-19

Tonye Cole in Self-Isolation After Contact With Third Index Case

Former Executive Director of Sahara Group, Tonye Cole, has self-isolated after being on the same flight with Nigeria’s third index case.

The 30-year-old female patient returned on March 13 after a 10-day stay in London.

She arrived on BA 75 flight with Cole, who confirmed the development on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Cole said he has heeded Lagos State Government’s instruction to self-isolate.

“#workfromhome I was on the BA75 flight of the 13th from London on which a lady tested positive for #COVID19Lagos. We’ve been asked by LSMOH to #selfisolate. I’m grateful to @NCDCgov for measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into NIGERIA so we’re all safer,” he tweeted.

 

