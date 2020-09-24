Top Boko Haram Commander, Four Wives Surrender to Nigerian Army

A top Boko Haram Commander has surrendered alongside his four wives to troops of the Nigerian Army.

Also, seven bandits have been killed and eight kidnapped victims rescued from bandits at Fankama and Sabon Layi area of Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State by the troops.

This was disclosed by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche while addressing journalists on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Although Enenche did not give further details on the surrendered Boko Haram commander, he said the success was recorded as a result of actionable intelligence by the troops.

“In the north-east, within the period under review, troops of operation Lafiya Dole conducted a series of air and ground operations on terrorist enclaves t different locations in Borno, Yobe, Taraba and Adamawa State.

“Notably, a high profile Boko Haram terrorist commander surrendered with four of his wives to our troops,” he said.

Meanwhile, troops of Army Super Camp Malumfatori at the Lake Chad Basin destroyed several identified terrorists’ camps and hideouts located at Tunbun Gini, Tunbun Nbororo, Tunbun Kayoma, Tunbun Kaza, Tunbun Fulani at the fringes of Lake Chad in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Several top BHT/ISWAP commanders including Abu Usman, Alhaji Shettima, Modu Mainok, Bukar Gana, Abu Summayya, Amir Taam and Amir Kuraish were killed during the operation.

In this photo released by the military on September 5, 2020, troops burn a hideout of bandits in Nigeria’s north-west region.

Major General Enenche announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He added that “the Armed Forces of Nigeria working together with other security agencies are highly committed to ending the insurgency and other security challenges in the country.”

He then assured that the troop are committed to the safety of lives and property within the North-East, they are also encouraged to continue to avail the troops with timely and credible information that will assist them in the conduct of their operations.

