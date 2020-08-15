Douye Diri

Tribunal Dismisses Three Petitions Against Duoye Diri

The Bayelsa Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed three petitions filed against Governor Douye Diri challenging his victory.

The three-man panel that sat on Saturday took the decision in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Owodunni, the tribunal held that the petition filed by Owei Woniwei of the Alliance for Democracy is incompetent and lacks merit.

This comes a month after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by a former aspirant of the Bayelsa governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timi Alaibe, challenging the candidacy of Senator Diri in the November 2019 election.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Bayelsa Governorship Election TribunalDouye Diri

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

APC Chieftain, Lanre Rasak Dies

APC Chieftain, Lanre Rasak Dies

News
  • 15 Aug
  • 0
Tribunal Dismisses Three Petitions Against Duoye Diri

Tribunal Dismisses Three Petitions Against Duoye Diri

News
  • 15 Aug
  • 0
Op-Ed: Buhari’s Hostility to Human Rights – By Kolawole Olaniyan

Op-Ed: Buhari’s Hostility to Human Rights – By Kolawole Olaniyan

Issues
  • 15 Aug
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top