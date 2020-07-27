Troops Crush Bandits, Rescue Kidnapped Victims in North West

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity have crush more bandit, rescued kidnapped victims and recovered weapons in North West.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday.



The Full Statement

The gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY have continued the arduous task of eliminating and arresting unrepentant armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers, and other criminal elements in the entire North West zone of the country.

On 22 July 2020 troops acting on credible intelligence arrested a notorious gun runner named Musa Abubakar alias Kasko/Buzu from Mai Wake village, Dakoro area of Maradi, Niger Republic. He was arrested at the premises of a school in Gusau where his relative works as a security guard in the school. The suspect is believed to be involved in the supply of illicit arms from Niger Republic to Nigeria through Sabon Birni and Isah LGA of Sokoto State. The suspect is in custody and providing useful information to the troops.

Similarly, on 25 July 2020, troops deployed at Sabuwa received a distress call on kidnap activities in the town. Troops swiftly mobilised to the area and following a hot pursuit, the kidnappers abandoned their 4 kidnapped victims and fled. Victims were promptly rescued and subsequently reunited with their families.

In another development, on 25 July 2020 based on reliable information of bandits activities, own troops conducted a Cordon and Search operation at Gurbin Baure. During the operation 5 suspected bandits were sighted trying to escape the area, troops instinctively engaged the fleeing criminals and in the process 2 bandits were neutralized while the remaining 3 were captured by the valiant troops.

Additionally, on 25 July 2020, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bena while conducting patrol to Anguwan Yara, Bankami, Faduwa and Danlayi villages in Zamfara State arrested one bandit informant named Garba Faduwa. The suspect is presently undergoing interrogation. Same day, on 25 July 2020 troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Unashi on fighting patrol to Dan Kadai village following information of sighting of bandits around Akawo village under Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara State. The bandits fled on sighting the troops abandoning their victim one Alhaji Lawal Mamman. Victim was successfully rescued and currently receiving treatment for wounds inflicted by the bandits in the process.

However, troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY continue to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols and ambushes paving way for smooth conduct of agricultural and economic activities by the locals.

Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai commended the troops for their gallantry and resilience in the on going operation. He urges them not to rest on their oars but build on the successes so far achieved. He further assured the people of the North-West zone of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the safety of lives and properties within the zone.

____

