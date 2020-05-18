Troops Eliminate 20 BHT/ISWAP in Baga, Maiduguri

Troops crush Boko Haram/Islamic State in the West African Province members at Baga

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said troops of the Nigerian Army have eliminated 20 members of Boko Haram and Islamic State in the West African Province, ISWAP at Baga in Borno State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Coordinator and made available to Newsmen in Abuja.

According to General Enenche, in a decisive intercept offensive operation, troops of 130 Battalion with the support of Army Super Camp Baga had a fierce encounter at the north west of Baga town with BHT/ISWAP Criminals on the 17th of May 2020.

The criminals armed with mortars, rocket propelled grenades and small arms were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga, when the troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming fire power killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals, captured six AK 47 Rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades.

He further stated that 9 soldiers were wounded in action with no loss of life. They were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile the Chief of Army Staff commends the gallant troops for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute towards eradicating the criminals from the North East.

