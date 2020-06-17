Troops Foil Kidnap And Armed Robbery Incidents
More Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals have continued to succumb to the superior tactics and fire power of the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.
In the early hours of 14 June 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru in Ngala LGA of Borno State effectively cleared Kusumu and Warshele Villages which appeared to be the terrorists’ logistics base.
The troops also cleared Kumo, Diime and Sabori where they engaged some marauding Boko Haram criminals hibernating in the general area. As the tempo of clearance operations increases both in the North East and North West theaters of operation.
A Statement issued by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche said ‘’After the encounter, the troops neutralized 13 Boko Haram criminals and captured 21 locally made guns, 2 Dane guns, one Sniper Rifle, one 36 Hand Grenade, one Improvised Explosive Device Bomb and 2 Boko Haram flags.
Other captured items include 5 cutlasses, one digger, one spear, 5 bicycles, 3 motorcycles, 5 carts, 2 loud hailers and one Lister generator. The troops equally rescued 32 captives comprising 16 women and 16 children.
