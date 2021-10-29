Troops Kill 38 Terrorists, 1,199 Others Surrender in Borno

Nigeria Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said 1,199 Boko Haram terrorists with families surrendered to troops in Borno State following intensified operations in the North East zone.

The acting director Defence Media Operations, Brig Gen Benard Onyeuko, stated this during the bi-weekly update on Armed Forces of Nigeria Operations covering 14-28 October,2021.

He said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained operations in the air, land and maritime environment leading to the killing of 38 terrorists including the new ISWAP leader, Bako, and rescued five kidnapped civilians.

“Between 15 and 28 October 2021, a total of 1,199 terrorists and their families, comprising 114 adult males, 312 adult females and 773 children, surrendered to own troops at different locations in the North East,” he said

The troops also arrested 11 terrorists including their informants and logistics suppliers in the course of the operation.

The director said the troops recovered 29 assorted weapons, 166 rounds of assorted ammunition, two gun trucks and 622 bags of fertilizer, used for production of IEDs.

He said some of the successes were recorded at Dar, Kumshe, Wulgo, Chabbol and Kijmatari villages in Borno State as well as locations along Ngala – Wulgo and Nguru – Kano roads,Dikwa and Mafa villages as well as Ngama village in Yobe State.

In another development, the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI on 20 October 2021, scored another devastating hit on BHT/ISWAP terrorist elements at Malam Fatori on the fringes of Lake Chad that destroyed 20 boats.

In the North West, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI killed nine armed bandits, rescued 15 kidnapped victims and arrested 34 armed bandits and their cohorts in Zamfara State.

He said all the arrested criminals and recovered items have been handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary action.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.