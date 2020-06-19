Nigerian Troops Kill 52 Bandits in One Week, Says DHQ

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that Nigerian troops killed 52 criminals across all its theatres of war, with the destruction and recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition, in the last one week.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday at a media briefing on military operations between June 11 and 18.

He stated, “In the North East, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has intensified its offensive against the BHT/ISWAP terrorists through concerted and deliberate land and air operations, in line with the operational mandate to decisively end all terrorists’ activities in this region.

“Significantly, between June 11 and 18 2020, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole carried out several aggressive clearance operations at various locations within the theatre, including a daring counter-attack on Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Monguno town on June 12, 2020

“The counter-attack by our troops at Monguno resulted in the neutralisation of 41 terrorists and the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition and equipment, as well as the rescue of 33 captives, among others.”

He explained that in the North West, the AFN troops continued to build on recent successes against armed bandits operating in the region following intensive ground and air assaults on identified bases, with scores of bandits killed.

“Within the period under review, the land and air components of Operations Hadarin Daji, Katsina and Accord carried out aggressive clearance operations at several identified bandits’ enclaves.

“These efforts include drilling and completion of seven boreholes at Mazoji, Kururubai and Gabasawa B communities in Daura Council, Tudun Matawalle, Rahamawa and Tudun-Dole and Natsinta communities of Katsina State,” he added.

Enenche further explained that two additional boreholes were being drilled in Dangeza and Dunya villages in Danmusa Council of Katsina while plans were underway to construct a medical dispensary in Mazoji, Daura Council, as well as renovate schools in the vicinity.

The coordinator also disclosed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), on June 14, apprehended one militia leader popularly known as Alhaji Audu from Olegeje community in Agatu Council of Benue State.

According to him, in the Niger Delta region, the troops have continued to degrade the activities of economic saboteurs through ongoing anti-illegal oil bunkering operations in the general area.

“Within the week under review, a total of five illegal refineries, 14 surface metal storage tanks, nine coolers and nine ovens were confiscated and the site had been earmarked for swamp buggy operations, while about 2,640.5 barrels of stolen crude oil, 80,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 43,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were seized,” he added.

