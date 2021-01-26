Troops Kill 8 Boko Haram Terrorists In Yobe, Borno

The Nigerian Army says it’s troops of Operation Tura Takaibango a subsidiary of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East has killed 8 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Yobe state and Borno states.

The Army says its troops also destroyed several tertorists hideouts, gun trucks and recovered cache of arms and ammunition belonging to the terrorists.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, in a statement on Thursday said the troops of Operation Tura Takaibango has continued to degrade the Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals as they eliminate more Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists in their enclaves at Chindila town in Yobe State and Mayankari in Borno state respectively.

Operation Fire Ball is a subsidiary of Operation Lafiya Dole, set up to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the North East.

Onyeuko said the troops had on 25 January 2021 at about 1pm, the gallant troops of 233 Bn located at Babangida on an aggressive clearance patrol made contact with Boko Haram criminals at Chindila village.

According to him, after the decisive encounter, the troops neutralized 5 Boko Haram terrorists while some escaped with gunshots wounds.

Onyeuko also disclosed that on 25 Jnauary 2021 at about 4pm troops of 151 Bn, 202 Bn and elements of Multinational Joint Task Force on fighting patrol made contact with some Boko Haram marauding criminals at Mayankari.

“In a swift and aggressive response, the troops engaged the terrorists with heavy gunfire and the process neutralized 3 Boko Haram criminals while others escaped with gunshot wounds”.

“Items recovered include: 3 x AK 47 Rifles, 1 x Solar panel and 1 x Improvised Explosive Device making equipment. The troops thereafter destroyed their hideout after the encounter and exploiting the general area in search of the escaped criminals”.

Onyeuko commended the troops for their continued dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

He also assured the people of the determination of the military high command to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals from their enclaves.

Onyeuko encouraged the people to avail the troops with credible information that would help in the execution of the operation.

