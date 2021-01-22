Troops Kill Five Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno – DHQ

Troops of Operation Tura Takaibango a subsidiary of Operation Lafiya Dole in the North East continue to obliterate elements of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals with uncommon ferocity as they overrun Abbagajiri and Dusula towns in Damboa.

Latest encounter with the marauding Boko Haram criminals according to the acting Director Defence Media Operations Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, occurred by 0835hrs on 20 January 2021 at Abbagajiri in Damboa LGA of Borno State where the Gallant troops identified and encircled some Boko Haram criminals’ enclaves.

“The troops of 402 Special Forces Task Force Brigade led by the Commander engaged them with superior fire power resulting in high casualty on the terrorists.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, 5 Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralized while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Equipment captured from the criminals include; one Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy(PKT) Gun, 3 AK 47 Rifles, 4 extra AK 47 Rifle magazines and a Vulcanizing Machine. Other items captured and destroyed includes food stuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials including the criminals’ hideouts and clothings among others.

“The renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango is indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East.” He said.

He commended the troops of Operation Tura Takaibango for their dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts.

General Onyeuko further assured the entire populace of the North East region of the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and determination to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.