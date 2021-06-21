Troops Kill Over 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists in Lambom Forest

Nigerian Army troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI in conjunction with the Air Task Force on Sunday 20 June 2021 inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorist groups who were camping around Wartek in the general area of Lambom Forest.

Acting on credible intelligence, the troops with close air support from the Nigerian Air Task Force component swiftly carried out a simultaneous land and air offensive, penetrating deep into Lambom forest in Borno state.

“The troops overran the position of the terrorists with a heavy volume of fire from both land and air, killing over 20 insurgents,” army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu stated in a communique early on Monday.

The troops also captured heavy fire weapons and arms, including three Anti Aircraft Guns, three AK 47 Rifles, and two Gun Trucks, aside from two other Gun Trucks that were destroyed by the troops.

General Nwachukwu disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya has congratulated the troops for the successful conduct of the operation.

The COAS enjoined the troops to sustain the ongoing offensive under Operation HADIN KAI, until the insurgents are completely surmounted.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his leadership to bring terrorism and insurgency to an end in the North East.

In a similar vein, troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) deployed at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) of 152 Battalion, Kumshe in Borno State have on Sunday, foiled an attempted attack by Boko Haram terrorists.

The terrorists mounted on four gun trucks and several motorcycles attempted to infiltrate and attack the camp through the northern part of the troops’ deployment but were met with fierce fire by the highly alert troops, resulting in the instant killing of six terrorists.

According to Nwachukwu, the troops, who remained dogged and sustained heavy gunfire on the terrorists during the encounter, routed and forced the terrorists to flee in total disarray, leading to the capture of six AK 47 Rifles, one handheld grenade, assorted drugs, and other first aid items.

