Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Trump Heckled as He Pays Respects to Late Justice Ginsburg

US President Donald Trump was heckled by protesters Thursday as he visited the Supreme Court to pay his respects to the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump, wearing a black face mask, and First Lady Melania Trump stood silently behind the flag-draped casket of the progressive justice who died last week.

Anti-Trump protesters on the street could be heard shouting “Vote him out” and “Honor her wish” — a reference to Ginsburg’s stated desire that she not be replaced until after a new president is inaugurated.

Trump is not accustomed to paying his respects to political opponents and his visit to the court is a rare tribute by the Republican president.

Despite Ginsburg’s plea and Democratic opposition, Trump is pushing ahead with plans to replace her on the court ahead of the election.

“I think it’s going to go very, very quickly,” he told Fox Radio on Thursday. “I have five women. I like them all.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsPicturesWorld
Tagged
Donald TrumpLady Melania TrumpRuth Bader Ginsburg

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Nigeria Will Celebrate Anniversary for One Year

Nigeria Will Celebrate Anniversary for One Year

News
  • 24 Sep
  • 0
Court Stops NLC, TUC Strike Over Fuel, Electricity Hike

Court Stops NLC, TUC Strike Over Fuel, Electricity Hike

News
  • 24 Sep
  • 0
Top Boko Haram Commander, Four Wives Surrender to Nigerian Army

Top Boko Haram Commander, Four Wives Surrender to Nigerian Army

News
  • 24 Sep
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top