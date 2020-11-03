Trump Hopes For Election Day Upset Against Biden

United States’ President Trump will be drawing down on Tuesday Election Day to thin out Joe Biden’s lead in early and mail-in votes nationwide.

Close to 70 percent of the estimated 158 million eligible voters that are expected to participate in the election have already cast their ballots in an unprecedented large voter turnout.

Statistics from early and mail-in votes in states that can statutorily open and count mail ballots before Election Day show that more than 90 million Americans have already voted, with much more Democrats and non-affiliated voters showing up.

Trump’s Republicans are still keeping hope alive but will have to depend on a dramatic turnout of Republicans on Election Day to vote for the president. With the massive turnout in the last two weeks, Less than 20 percent of voters are expected on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump and Biden held feverish campaign rallies in swing states in days leading to the election.

Political analysts this year identified Arizona, Florioda, Iowa, New Hamphire, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin and North Carolina as swing states. The campaign trains of Trump and Biden spent the most advertisement dollars and paid the most attention to these 12 states in their last-minute.

“I hope Trump is not making a lot of mistake by drawing down on Election Day. COVID is raging and I wonder how many people would like to come out on Tuesday. I wish him good luck,” said Steve McPhee, the Vice Chairman of the Northeast Ohio Sierra Club, Columbus, in a chat with The Guardian.

The earliest polls can open in all 50 states is 6.30 am local time, and will close at 7pm local time in respective states, given that there are four different time zones in the United States.

Considering the huge number of voters that used the platform, many states, including New York, will have a lot of mail-in votes to count on Election Day and are expected to start projecting their results from 9pm Eastern Standard Time.

Non-competitive states, like blue state of New York and red state of Alabama will be able to project results earlier than competitive states where there could be marginal lead that could lead to vote recount.

Since the 2000 United States Presidential Election, red states and blue states have referred to states whose voters predominantly choose either the Republican Part (red) or Democratic Party (blue) presidential candidates.

“The Sheer volume of votes cast in this election is an issue,” Programme Coordinator of the 2020 U.S Presidential Election Reporting Seminar at the East-West Center, Liz Dorn, told a group of international journalists in a virtual session.

“Many people are voting by mail. A number of us voted by mail, Senior citizen Tony Fransetta, a Florida-based retiree, said with regard to aged voters who are probably worried about going out on Election Day for fear of contracting the coronavirus.

“The older the retiree is, the more that the concern would be COVID-19. They do not want to go out.”

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.