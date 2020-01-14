nbc_trump_intelligence_180717_1920x1080

Trump Impeachment: House to Vote on Sending Articles to Senate Wednesday

The US House of Representatives will vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the Senate, setting the stage for the president’s trial for abuse of power, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced.

“The American people deserve the truth, and the Constitution demands a trial,” she said in a statement Tuesday.

“The House will now proceed with a vote on transmitting the articles of impeachment and naming impeachment managers on Wednesday, January 15. The president and the senators will be held accountable.”

AFP

 

_____

