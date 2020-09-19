Trump Reacts to Ginsburg’s Death: ‘An Amazing Woman Who Led an Amazing Life’

President Donald Trump on Friday hailed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “an amazing woman who led an amazing life,” learning of her death just as he stepped off the stage at a campaign rally in Minnesota.

“She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that. You’re telling me know for the first time. She led an amazing life. What else can you say?” Trump told reporters. “She was an amazing woman. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.”

“I’m saddened to hear that,” he added.

Later in an official statementlate Friday night, President Trump called Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg a “titan of the law”.

“Renowned for her brilliant mind and her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view,” the statement said.

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

The White House has also lowered its flag to half-staff.

The news of Ginsburg’s death broke about 10 minutes after Trump launched into a campaign speech before a large crowd at an airport hangar in Bemidji, Minn.

Trump continued on, for more than an hour, before returning to Air Force One, where reporters were waiting. As Elton John’s Tiny Dancer played from the nearby stage, a reporter broke the news.

The flag is at half-staff here at the White House in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazer for women. pic.twitter.com/AFiMSoKfXI — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) September 19, 2020

Featured Image Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.