Trump Returns From COVID-19 Treatment, Hails Supporters

In an apparent show of recovery from COVID-19 infection, United States President Donald Trump, yesterday, drove in a convoy amid cheers to supporters outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre before returning to his presidential suite.

The American leader also said he “learned a lot about COVID-19” during his stay. Earlier in a press briefing, White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Trump’s condition had improved.

He also revealed the President’s oxygen saturation levels dropped below 95 per cent twice, once each on Friday and Saturday.

Trump was equally given supplemental oxygen and was treated with a steroid – a substance that is usually deployed for severe cases of the virus.

Experts had thought the President’s health condition was grave, but yesterday’s discharge of the U.S. leader proved predictions wrong.

President Trump had said he was starting to feel better and would “be back soon” in a video posted on Twitter Saturday evening.

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now. I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started,” he had said from a U.S. military hospital near Washington.

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who helped Trump prepare for Tuesday’s presidential debate with Joe Biden, also got admitted for the disease.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed too that he chatted with the President when he his assurances that he “sounds well.”

Continuing, the lawmaker said they talked about handling the pandemic, confirming the Supreme Court nominee, and strengthening the economy.

McConnell said earlier that the fast-track schedule for confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett won’t be affected by the COVID-19 diagnoses of Trump and three Republican senators.

On the other hand, First Lady Melania Trump is “doing well” and her symptoms have not worsened, her office said in a statement.

She continues to rest and remains in touch with her husband, it added.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was also tested for the virus, has returned a negative result again. He will host a campaign event in Peoria, Arizona next Thursday, according to the Trump Campaign.

While Donald Trump Jr., the president’s oldest child, has also said he tested negative for the virus and would get tested again in a couple of days.

Concerns over the seriousness of Trump’s illness after conflicting statements over the weekend about his state had been on the increase.

It emerged his condition was more serious than previously reported when he went to the hospital on Friday evening.

