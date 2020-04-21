Trump Says Will Sign Order to Temporarily Suspend Immigration Into U.S.
(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.
“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States”, Trump said in a tweet late on Monday.
