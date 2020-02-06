U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas deliver a statement at the White House in Washington D.C., U.S.

Trump to Deliver ‘Victory Speech’ Today After Impeachment Acquittal

US President Donald Trump will deliver a ‘victory statement’ today from the White House.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate on both articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

The acquittal allows him to remain in office after Democrats failed to muster the two-thirds super-majority needed for the removal of the Republican president.

He wrote on Twitter, “I will be making a public statement tomorrow at 12:00pm from the WhiteHouse to discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!”

Trump was impeached in December in the House of Representatives.

He was charged with abusing his office to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation of his political rival ahead of elections this year and then obstructing Congress’ investigation.

The president said he did nothing wrong.

See tweet:

_____

