Twitter Ban Shows Level of Buhari’s Foolishness – PDP

The major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described the federal government’s suspension of the microblogging platform, Twitter as a demonstration of her foolishness among the community of civilized nations.

The deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi slammed the Muhammadu Buhari-led Presidency for what it called its “lawlessness and inability to abide by the rules governing operations of the Twitter community,” Vanguard reports.

While making a comment on the suspension of Twitter, Odeyemi said “The Presidency has portrayed Nigeria as if it is a nation of illiterates who cannot accept decency in their engagement with the rest of the world.

“One wonders the kind of advisers President Buhari is working with. How can you ban a means of public communication and engagement simply because they asked you to respect rules of decency in your utterances? This government should know that Nigerians are not foolish. With what they have done, nobody should be shocked at what they will do next.

“This is the height of foolishness. What has suspending or banning Twitter got to do with the cluelessness of this government? Do they think banning it will close the eyes of Nigerians and the international community to their failure to do things right?” he asked.

The PDP scribe urged Nigerians, those bold enough to speak truth to power.

