Jack Twitter

Twitter is Testing New Features Which Will Let You Block Replies to Your Tweet

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Twitter is to test new features which would allow users to block replies to their posts.

The social network is also testing features which would let users choose who can reply to their tweets.

The latest safety control is intended to help curb abuse and harassment on the platform.

Twitter, which unveiled the plans at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, has already launched a feature which allows users to hide replies to their tweets.

The new features, to be tested early this year, will allow users to select between four different settings for replies: Global, Group, Panel or Statement.

Last April, the government proposed an independent watchdog that will write a “code of practice” for tech companies.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has repeatedly said that improving Twitter’s “health” is the company’s top priority.

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsPicturesTechies
Tagged
BlockJack DorseyTwitter

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Twitter is Testing New Features Which Will Let You Block Replies to Your Tweet

Twitter is Testing New Features Which Will Let You Block Replies to Your Tweet

News
  • 9 Jan
  • 0
Brazil: Netflix Series With ‘Gay Jesus’ Ordered Off Air

Brazil: Netflix Series With ‘Gay Jesus’ Ordered Off Air

Entertainment
  • 9 Jan
  • 0
Iranian Investigators Say Ukrainian Jet Did Not Call for Help Before Crashing

Iranian Investigators Say Ukrainian Jet Did Not Call for Help Before Crashing

News
  • 9 Jan
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top