Twitter is Testing New Features Which Will Let You Block Replies to Your Tweet
Twitter is to test new features which would allow users to block replies to their posts.
The social network is also testing features which would let users choose who can reply to their tweets.
The latest safety control is intended to help curb abuse and harassment on the platform.
Twitter, which unveiled the plans at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, has already launched a feature which allows users to hide replies to their tweets.
The new features, to be tested early this year, will allow users to select between four different settings for replies: Global, Group, Panel or Statement.
Last April, the government proposed an independent watchdog that will write a “code of practice” for tech companies.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has repeatedly said that improving Twitter’s “health” is the company’s top priority.
