Twitter Launches 140-Second Voice Tweets
Twitter has added a new feature that allows users to record their own voice and tweet it. Twitter announced Wednesday a new feature that allows you to tweet out your own voice.
You can record your tweet and share the audio file to all of your followers. The feature is available on iOS.
Twitter said: “You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio.”
You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice!
Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD
— Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours