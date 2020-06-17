960×0

Twitter Launches 140-Second Voice Tweets

Twitter has added a new feature that allows users to record their own voice and tweet it. Twitter announced Wednesday a new feature that allows you to tweet out your own voice.

You can record your tweet and share the audio file to all of your followers. The feature is available on iOS.

Twitter said: “You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsPicturesTechies
Tagged
iOS.TwitterVoice

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Twitter Launches 140-Second Voice Tweets

Twitter Launches 140-Second Voice Tweets

News
  • 17 Jun
  • 0
Nigerian Twitter Reacts as Police Arrest Lady Who Accused D’Banj of Rape

Nigerian Twitter Reacts as Police Arrest Lady Who Accused D’Banj of Rape

Entertainment
  • 17 Jun
  • 0
Arrest Bandits, Not Critics: Concerned Nigerians Group Condemns Arrest of Leader of Katsina Protest

Arrest Bandits, Not Critics: Concerned Nigerians Group Condemns Arrest of Leader of Katsina Protest

News
  • 17 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top