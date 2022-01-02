Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter Permanently Bans US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Covid Misinformation

Twitter has permanently suspended the personal account of the US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of its rules around covid misinformation.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” Twitter said in a statement. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Twitter did not say what was tweeted to earn a permanent suspension.

The action against the Republican lawmaker came under Twitter’s ‘strike system’, which identifies posts about the virus that could cause harm.

The social media giant had issued her with a fourth strike in August after she falsely posted that coronavirus vaccines were “failing” and called on regulators not to approve new shots.

Rep Greene said the ban proved that the company is “an enemy to America”.

In a lengthy statement posted to the social media outlet, Telegram, the 47-year-old said “social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide” and accused Twitter of aiding unidentified enemies in “a Communist revolution”.

Greene appears to still have access to her professional account, @RepMTG.

