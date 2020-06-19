Two APC Aspirants Step Down For Ize-Iyamu

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 Edo election, is set to emerge candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 19 poll.

Ize-Iyamu, who lost to Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, four years ago, is believed to have the backing of Adams Oshiomhole, suspended national chairman of the ruling party.

Osaro Obazee, who contested a state assembly seat in 2019, and Pius Odubu, a former deputy governor of the state, have stepped down and endorsed Ize-Iyamu.

Before endorsing Ize-Iyamu, they were the remaining two aspirants in the race for the party’s governorship ticket.

Six aspirants had indicated interest in the June 22 governorship primary but only three were cleared.

Obaseki, Chris Ogiemwonyi, a former minister, and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, two-term majority leader at the Edo assembly, were screened out of the gubernatorial race.

After his disqualification, Obaseki had resigned his membership of APC and held strategic meetings with Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP, and some governors of the opposition party.

He is expected to defect to the PDP any time soon. If that happens, Obaseki will end up swapping places with his old opponent: he as the PDP candidate and Ize-Iyamu as the APC candidate.

On Thursday, APC inaugurated the Edo election and appeal panels to conduct the party primary election which is now considered a walk over for Ize-Iyamu.

Abiola Ajimobi, acting national chairman, represented by Hillard Eta, national vice chairman, south-south, directed the committees to ensure the success of the the party’s flag bearer.

The seven-man election panel is headed by Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo and Ajibola Bashiru, senate spokesman, is the secretary.

