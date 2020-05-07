Two COVID-19 Patients Abscond In Oyo ‌

Two of the 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Oyo State have absconded.

The state Governor Seyi Makinde disclosed this on Wednesday via his official Twitter handle.

“Of the 33 active cases being managed by the state, two have absconded, possibly to their permanent places of residence. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to 31,” Makinde tweeted.

The governor also revealed that more results have been received from the pending COVID-19 tests.

Makinde said a total of 975 samples have, so far, been collected and are being processed.

“We have received more results from pending COVID-19 confirmation tests. The result of one suspected case came back positive, on May 3. The person is based in Ibadan.

“The results of five suspected cases came back positive on May 4. Four of these five cases are immigrants and the last person is an Oyo State resident.

“The results of five suspected cases came back positive on May 5. Four of these five cases are travellers from the northern part of Nigeria and the last one is an Oyo State resident.

“Ten cases are self-isolating while twenty-one cases are being managed in the isolation centres in Oyo State; one at the University College Hospital, Ibadan and 20 in Olodo. Nineteen of these 20 cases at Olodo are asymptomatic, and the last person has anosmia (loss of smell).”

The governor therefore urged members of the public to contact the Emergency Operations Centre on the emergency numbers if they find travellers from other states arriving in their neighbourhood.

