Two Feared Dead as Explosion Rocks Obasanjo’s Library

At least two persons were killed when a gas exploded within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday morning.

The library is a short distance away from the hotel where gas explosion killed four persons two days ago.

Conference Hotel where Tuesday’s tragic incident occurred is owned by former Governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State.

The explosion at OOPL occurred around 11:am at the Marcque event centre within the Presidential Library.

Technicians were topping up gas in the Air Condition (AC) when it exploded.

“Two people have already been confirmed dead, ” a worker at OOPL disclosed.

Security guards at the gate turned visitors back, as only the truck of the State Fire Service and some officials were allowed into the premises.

Last Wednesday, three persons, including an infant, were burnt to death in a gas explosion that occurred in Oke-Egunyan, along NTA Road in Abeokuta. A technician was topping up the gas of a faulty refrigerator when the incident occurred.

Barely 24 hours after the incident, another gas explosion occurred on Mercy Road, Panseke, Abeokuta, where a technician, Sanya Shonde, was injured, leading to the amputation of his leg.

