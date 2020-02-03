MaxGokada-Protest14

Two Hit by Bullets as Police, Protesting Okada Riders Clash in Lagos

Pandemonium broke out in Lagos early Monday morning, as the Okada and Keke NAPEP riders trooped out in protest against the government policy banning their operation in some parts of Lagos State.

The protest has led to a clash between the police and okada riders in Ijora area of the state as the police tried to stop the protesters.

The protesters, in their large number blocked the expressway and burnt tyres on the road. The police, in a bid to stop the protest led to the riot.

In the melee, the two of the protesting riders were said to have been hit by bullets as police attempted to douse the tension and disperse the protesters.

An eyewitness shared the video below;

More to come…

 

 

