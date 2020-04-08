Two Kaduna Pastors Arraigned for Holding Sunday Service

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday, said two pastors were arrested and arraigned before a magistrates’ court for violating the stay-at-home order to check COVID-19 spread in the state.

Aruwan said the two clerics were nabbed in the Sabin Tasha in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, while holding Sunday service.

He gave the names of the arrested pastors as Ifeanyi Ojonu and Giniki Okafor but did not mention the names of their churches.

He said, “They were promptly arrested and subsequently arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court on March 30, 2020, to demonstrate government’s determination to prosecute violators of the quarantine law.”

Meanwhile, four youths have been allegedly killed in the Trikania area of the state by the police.

A source told our correspondent that trouble started on Monday when the youths allegedly engaged the Civilian Task Force who were enforcing the curfew order in the community.

The source added that the four had been buried in accordance with Islamic rites while no fewer than nine of those that sustained gunshots injuries were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Jalige, said he would issue an official statement after briefings from the Divisional Police Officer of the area.

