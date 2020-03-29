Two Nigerian Soldiers Test Positive For Coronavirus in Borno
Two Nigerian soldiers have tested positive for Coronavirus in Monguno, Borno State, SaharaReporters reports.
The duo, who returned to camp after they were issued administrative passes, have been quarantined at Sector 3 Mission Headquarters for observation since Saturday March 28, 2020.
It is unclear if the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had tallied the newly recorded cases to the number of confirmed cases in the country which currently stands at 97 with one recorded death.
Featured Image Credit: Quentin Leboucher/AFP/Getty Images
