Two Policemen Die in Ondo Road Crash
Two police officers, who were on election duty in the governorship election in Ondo State, have died in an auto crash.
The crash occurred yesterday in Akure North Local Government area, while eight others were seriously injured.
According to a Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) coded report, the accident happened at 11:20a.m. on the KM 2, Oba-Ile Road. It was a lone accident of a patrol van with registration number: NPF 9557 C, conveying 12 persons.
The report attributed the cause of the crash to speed violation, tyre burst and loss of control. An eyewitness confirmed that the accident occurred as a result of speeding at a sharp bend of the road. He added that the victims had been taken to Police Clinic, Akure, by police officers and sympathisers who also joined the FRSC team to cleared obstruction.
