Two Soldiers Killed as Army Neutralise 12 Terrorists in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army 152 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on Sunday neutralised 12 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists.

A statement issued on Monday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate the Forward Operational Base at Bula Yobe in Borno State came mounted on gun trucks and several motorcycles but were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops, subsequently forcing them to retreat.

The troops sustained the firefight and successfully neutralised 12 terrorists, with several others fleeing with gunshot wounds.

Two soldiers were, however, killed in the process, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury and have been evacuated by the Air component of OPHK to a medical facility, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The troops seized some items such as one gun truck, one Self Propelled Gun-9, one Dushika gun, one mounted QJC Machine Gun, one Light Machine Gun and five AK 47 Rifles.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, has lauded the land troops and the air component for their synergy and quick response.

He charged the troops to maintain the tempo and vehemently hold their ground, to deny the terrorists freedom of action.

Brigadier General Nwachukwu noted that the general area within FOB Bula Yobe is now calm and under the control of troops of the battalion as further exploitation by the resilient troops is ongoing.

