U.S. Concerned Over ‘Deteriorating Political Climate’ in Edo

The United States government has expressed concern over allegations of interference by security forces in Edo State politics.

In a statement issued Friday through its Embassy in Nigeria, the U.S. government said it is concerned about reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and is disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state.

Noting that the United States supports “a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate”, the country said it will continue to monitor closely in the run-up to gubernatorial elections slated for September in Edo State.

The statement reads in part: ‘As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country.

“As we approach the 2020 off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo, we urge all stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, transparent and peaceful process.

“We encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties and the security services, to continue to improve the electoral process.”

“We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent.

“As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”

