U.S. in Talks with Taliban to Deliver Aid to Afghanistan

Taliban government says the United States has promised to provide Afghanistan with humanitarian aid and also help facilitate deliveries from other agencies.

The first face-to-face meeting between representatives of the Taliban and U.S. since the Islamist movement’s tookover Afghanistan held in Doha, Qatar at the weekend.

The Taliban Foreign Ministry said the new government would work with charitable agencies to transparently deliver humanitarian assistance to those who deserve it.

The U.S. Department of State on Sunday said that discussions between the Taliban and U.S. officials were candid and professional.

The Taliban hoped that the U.S. and Afghanistan could work together to get diplomatic relations to a “better state” and aid should not be linked to politics.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday said that during the meeting his side requested that the U.S. unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets.

Following the Taliban takeover in August, the U.S. froze close to $9 billion worth of assets in the country, leading to a drastic shortage of currency, and spikes in food prices and fuel.

“There are growing concerns that the country’s economy and health system are on the brink of collapse. The UN recently warned 1 million Afghan children are at risk of starvation as winter approaches,” the Taliban minister was quoted as saying.

(NAN)

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.