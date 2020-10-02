donald-and-melania-trump-masks

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Test Positive for COVID-19

United States’ President Donald Trump and wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19 after his adviser and confidant Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Trump confirmed the development in a tweet on Friday.

Hicks traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One to and from his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden on September 29, according to Bloomberg News. She was also in close contact with White House adviser Stephen Miller and campaign adviser Jason Miller when she was not wearing a mask.

Featured Image Credit: Chris Kleponis/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

 

Categories
NewsPicturesWorld
Tagged
COVID-19Donald TrumpMelania Trump

