U.S. President Trump Calls Buhari, Promises to Send Ventilators to Nigeria

President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari earlier on Tuesday, solidarising with Nigeria over the coronavirus pandemic.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, disclosed this at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, the US president promised to send across ventilators to Nigeria.

