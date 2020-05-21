U.S. Scientist Warns Coronavirus Vaccine May Never Be Found

Such an approach has proved successful in some countries that have minimized the spread, but worldwide, the numbers continue to climb. More than 328,000 people have died due to the virus while 5,001,494 have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University as of Thursday morning.

The United States accounts for 94,083 of those fatalities and more than 1.5 million cases, according to NBC News’ tracking — the highest reported totals for any one country.

A race to develop a vaccine is underway at labs across the globe. Britain’s Oxford University has trials underway that if successful could see a vaccine available by September, while in the U.S., Massachusetts-based firm Moderna announced this week its first round of testing of a vaccine were strong enough to move ahead to a larger second trial.