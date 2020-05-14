Uba Sani Condemns Kajuru Killings, Asks Security Agencies To Arrest Perpetrators

The senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Uba Sani, has condemned the attacks in four communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state that left several people dead and many injured.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Senator Sani said he was pained over the renewed attacks and counterattacks among the Fulani and Addara communities and therefore, called on both sides to cease hostilities.

According to him, the Fulani and Addara communities have been living in peace for decades and just like other communities in Nigeria and across the world, misunderstandings and challenges do arise.

“Such conflictual situations get resolved if community leaders have the interest of their people at heart and are committed to peace and development,” he said, noting, however, that it appears that some persons in the communities have been reaping from the conflicts hence worsening the misery of the people.

The lawmaker, therefore, called on the security agencies to move into action and arrest the ugly situation, adding that murderous elements must not be allowed free reign in the troubled communities.

“Those who are found to be fuelling the conflicts must be brought to book. The security agencies must ensure fairness and justice. We are one people and the way to peace is justice.

“I have commenced consultations with elders and youths on both sides of the conflict to work towards enduring peace.

“We can collectively turn the present situation into an opportunity to create bridges of understanding and resume the task of community building and development,” Sani said.

